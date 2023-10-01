Bizarre poll from the English Premiership club on the fan token app: the choice is between Tizard and Knight

In the world of fan tokens there is also room for curiosities, with that light spirit that allows fans to experience sport to the fullest, whatever it may be. In this case the example is given by rugby, with Saracens who in recent days are asking their fans for a nice opinion on the hair of some of their players. The survey is active until Monday 2 October and anyone who has at least one Londoners digital token in their wallet, the virtual wallet, will be able to express their preference.

Beach blonde

—

The concept is simple, explained by the organizers: in the roster of players available to Joe Shaw there are two blonds and the large Saracens family is called upon to choose the best of the two. The first “in the running” is 23-year-old British lock Hugh Tizard, the second is compatriot Toby Knight, a 21-year-old third-line forward. To be more precise, the vote requires preference on who “wears” the beach blonde color best. It may not be the most exciting initiative in the world of fan tokens, but it certainly brought a smile to the faces of those directly involved and the fans.