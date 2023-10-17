Discover how the classic Rubik’s cube is reinvented to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary in a collector’s format

Do you have a geek corner reserved for Disney in your heart? Well, prepare space on your shelf, because the mouse house wants you to celebrate its 100 anniversary in the most playful way possible. We are not talking about movies or series, they are table games what Disney has pulled out of the oven!

Tabletop treasures for Disney fans

We are faced with two wonders for any fan of board games and Disney. And if you’re a fan of Rubik’s Cube, hold on tight to your chair. First of all, the Rubik’s Disney Platinum Cube, a magic cube that is a true gem for collectors and gamers. And if family rivalry freaks you out, Beat the Parents: Disney Edition Test your Disney knowledge in a generational battle. Ready to immerse yourself in the magic?

Imagine a Rubik’s Cube with a touch of Disney magic. No, you are not dreaming; he Rubik’s Disney Platinum Cube It is a reality that you can buy online. This 3×3 cube, with a premium metallic finish, features images of both classic and modern Disney characters on its six sides. We talk about icons like Mickey Mouse, Simba, Woody, Belle y Elsa. And to top it off, the centerpiece of the cube sports a commemorative Disney100. For 20 dollars, it is a gift that seems essential.

Beat the Parents: Disney Edition, an adorable generational war: You know how family jokes are, but none of them will be as adorable as this one. In Beat the Parents: Disney Edition, children and adults face challenges and questions about the Disney universe. Imagine betting on a Disney movie that everyone will have to see if you win. Tests include active challenges, such as saying ‘hello’ in different languages, and character drawing challenges such as Buzz Lightyear. For 4 players and suitable for ages 8 and up, this game is also priced at $20. Time to show who is the biggest Disney expert in the house!

A century of magic that leads to your games room

The commitment to fun at home It’s not something new for Disney. Looking back, this entertainment giant has been in the board game business for decades. Titles like “Disney Princess Candy Land” or “Disney Eye Found It!” They have captivated entire generations. But what makes these new additions special is that they have known capture the essence of Disney’s 100-year legacy. We are talking about a journey through history, which challenges you to test your skills and knowledge while remembering the most iconic moments of this magical universe.

Furthermore, we cannot forget the secret ingredient: generational competition. Disney has been a bridge between generations since Mickey Mouse decided to board a steamboat. Magic has been passed down from grandparents to parents and from parents to children. With Beat the Parents: Disney Edition, that generational bridge becomes a scene of friendly battle. And yes, it may bring out hurt pride, but it’s also a unique way to connect and learn from each other. Is he Disney touchwhich continues to make every experience memorable.

Games for all tastes

The best thing about these board games is that they are versatile. Beat the Parents: Disney Edition is ideal for family nights, where everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, can participate. On the other hand, the Rubik’s Disney Platinum Cube is perfect for both personal collections as for level puzzle. With these releases, Disney manages to create a playful experience that adds to its already vast universe of entertainment. Additionally, both games are available onlineso getting hold of them is a piece of cake.

Compared to other products It is true that there are other board games based on Disney, such as Disney Villainous or the classic Monopoly: Disney Edition. But the incorporation of the commemorative edition and the Rubik’s touch makes these new products irresistible.

In case there were no reasons to celebrate Disney’s centenary, these commemorative board games They give you one more reason to do it. And the best thing is that you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy them. So, if you’re a true Disney fan, these tabletop treasures are your next must-stop. Happy 100th anniversary, Disney!