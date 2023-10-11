Hermoso then focused on the consequences the crime had on her own psychology and on your own daily life: “It was a shock, I didn’t leave the house for days. I don’t think I deserved what happened, I wasn’t respected as a woman and as a footballer, my image was tarnished and no one defended me. React to the kiss in the moment? How could I? It was unexpected. Because of the adrenaline in my body I hugged him, he was a reliable person, I always had a formal but cordial relationship with him. Nobody would have expected what happened. I didn’t even have time to react. The first thing I said to Alexia (Putellas, ed.) and Irene (Paredes, ed.) was: ‘Hey, do you know that Rubiales just kissed me on the mouth?’. They didn’t want to believe it.”

“The reality is that I wasn’t even able to enjoy the World Cup victory, in the locker room I tried to distract myself to celebrate, but my thoughts were only on what had just happened. I had just achieved a perhaps unrepeatable feat with my teammates and I couldn’t party. It was frustrating. And when I saw the images for the first time it was an even worse shock. Shortly after they warned me that Rubiales was outside the locker room and that he would like to come in to congratulate me. I thought he was aware about what he had done, instead he tried to deflect the topic by telling us that he would pay for a trip to Ibiza.”

Another key step is the request for a video in which Hermoso was supposed to talk about a consensual kiss, effectively exculpating Rubiales: “We were already on the return plane when Rubiales called me asking me to make a video to exonerate him. I refused, but they wanted to force me. Coach Vilda spoke to my brother to convince me to make that video. Justify something I suffered without wanting to? I couldn’t have, yet in Ibiza even the marketing director tells me I should have. I was obliged by Federation protocol. I felt harassed and used.”

“What my family and I had to experience in those days I wouldn’t wish on anyone – the conclusion – Not being able to leave the house, having a fixed camera trying to film me all day. Thinking of being spied on while walking down the street.”

The program also broadcast part of the statements made by Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas e Misa Rodriguez. Putellas admitted that he initially thought it was an “accidental” episode, only to change his mind after seeing the images. “On the bus I didn’t recognize Jenni, who is a cheerful and fun girl. Instead she burst into tears,” she said.

Putellas then gave his version of Rubiales’ request for the video: “I think Rubén was under pressure from someone to convince Jenni to talk.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Itasportpress to discover all the news of the day.

October 10, 2023 (modified October 10, 2023 | 09:58)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED