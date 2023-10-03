Flashbulb Games is buzzing with excitement as his upcoming exhilarating and energetic fighting game, Rubber Royale, makes its grand appearance at Steam Next Fest from October 9th to 16th. Join the overwhelming joyfulness! You can play the free Rubber Royale demo on Steam now. This launch of the new IP “Rubber” follows the style of the successful Rubber Bandits which has just surpassed one million players on Steam. Experience wacky, chaotic gameplay with lovable, quirky characters in a high-paced, single-elimination setting. Rubber Royale is easy to learn. Come in, customize your character and battle strangers or friends in a variety of different game modes with the last one standing being the winner in this crazy and festive royal game.

Rubber Royale features 16 players (8 for the demo) battling each other in three different game modes: Racing, Knock-out, and Throw-out. Addictive and chaotic fun awaits casual game fans with exhilarating gameplay.

The game is packed with:

Instant action Large, destructible arenas Diverse arsenal of collectible weapons Easy and classic game modes

3 October 2023

