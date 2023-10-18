The MSI Thin GF63 12VE-009XES can handle the most demanding games and costs less than 850 euros.

The MSI Thin GF63 12VE-009XES has a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor

MSI has some of the best gaming laptops on the market, and one of them, the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-009XES, has a 24% discount in PcComponentes. This equipment usually has a recommended price of 1,099 euros when it is not on sale, but now it can be yours for much less. If you are looking a powerful gaming laptop and costs less than 850 euros, here is one that will not disappoint you.

You can get the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-009XES for 829 euros at PcComponentes. As you can see, it is a very attractive price, although it is not a historical minimum. However, it is still a very tempting offer. As if that were not enough, we are talking about a gaming laptop that It is highly rated by usersand this is reflected in the rating, it has 4.6 stars out of 5.

Get the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-009XES for 829 euros at PcComponentes

The MSI Thin GF63 12VE-009XES is a laptop that has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, as well you will be able to enjoy your favorite games with great fluidity and clarity. But the best thing about this laptop is inside. It has an Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512 GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB GDDR6 of dedicated memory. This graphics card moves the most current games without any problemfor example, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

At the connectivity level we find x1 USB 3.2 type C Gen1, x3 USB 3.2 type A Gen1, x1 HDMI, x1 Gigabit Ethernet, x1 headphone and microphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. As for the operating system, it does not come pre-installed , so you will have to install Windows 11 or a GNU/Linux distro on your own. We remind you that you can download the Windows ISO image from the Microsoft website.

In short, the MSI Thin GF63 12VE-009XES is a safe bet. You just have to take a look at the specifications to see that it is worth buying. So now you know, take advantage of this offer and get it for 270 euros less than the recommended price, but you better be quick as it can end at any time. At the time of writing these lines there are units available. Finally, we would like to say that shipping is free, but only on the peninsula.

