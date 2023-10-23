Take advantage of this offer and get the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC for less than 700 euros.

This laptop has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor

If you want to renew your gaming laptop and are looking for an entry-level device that has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX, then you have to take a look at the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC. This team is pretty good and It has a big discount on Amazon. Now, it is worth mentioning that it does not have a latest generation processor, but this does not mean that it is not worth it. Furthermore, at the hardware level it is a very balanced laptop.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC has a recommended price of 1,099 euros on the ASUS website, but is available for 699 euros on Amazon (36% discount). We are talking about 400 euros less. It’s not bad at all! It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. It is still a great deal for a laptop that has hundreds of very positive reviews, which is why it has 4.5 stars out of 5. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that this equipment does not include the operating system, so if you decide to get it you will have to install Windows 11 on your own.

This gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The latter makes games incredibly fluid. In addition, it has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB M.2 SSD, ensuring excellent performance in any situation. But what stands out most about the device is its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which allows you to play the most current titles without any problem. This graphics card supports ray tracing technology, which simulates the behavior of light in real time and creates incredible visual effects. It also supports DLSS, which improves performance and image quality through artificial intelligence.

Although this laptop has a low-end graphics card, it offers good performance. You can play Forza Motorsport, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Starfield and much more. This Yes, In some titles you may have to activate DLSS or FSR if you want to reach stable 60 fps. Both technologies work quite well.

As you can see, the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC is a laptop that is not bad at all, although it does not have a latest generation processor. The only drawback, depending on how you look at it, is that it does not come with Windows 11 preinstalled. Luckily, the latter can be solved in less than 15 minutes, which is how long it takes for the Microsoft operating system to install.

