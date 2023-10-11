Everything that begins has an end, and although Tell me how it happened It has lasted longer than surely its own creators expected, after 23 seasons the Alcántara family says goodbye to us. The final season will premiere on October 18.

In a surprise announcement, because there is barely a week left, RTVE will premiere the final season of Cuéntame como paso, with an important change: will air on Wednesday, instead of Thursday, his usual day. It will also be a short final season, only 7 episodes.

Tell me how it happened It began its journey in 2001taking advantage of the turn of the millennium to tell the story of the last half century in Spain, from the point of view of the Alcántara family.

Tell me how it happened, he says goodbye with his last season

Throughout 22 seasons, the series’ followers have grown with Mercedes, Antonio, Herminia, and the rest of the family who emigrated from La Mancha to Madrid, to start a new life.

The series began narrating the last years of the dictatorship, advanced year by year until the end of the 20th century.

Many characters have entered and left the series. Some, by requirement of the script. Others, due to disagreements, or death.

The last season of Tell Me How It Happened will be a little different from the previous ones, narratively speaking. It will take place between 1994 and 2001, and each chapter will be dedicated to a main character, surely to close its plot. It’s sure to be a very emotional season.

According to RTVE on its website, the season promises moments of drama, tension, and tears, as seen in the trailer at the beginning of the news.

The last season of Tell me how it happened premieres on October 18 at 10:40 p.m., with a weekly episode every Wednesday, until completing the seven episodes. The end of an era for RTVE and for Spanish fiction. At the moment the public network has not found a series powerful enough to fill its gap.