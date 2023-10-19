The Alcántara family is ready to say goodbye to the public after more than two decades on the air.

Last night began the beginning of the end for Tell me how it happened. The historic RTVE series began broadcasting its twenty-third season, which will put an end to the adventures and misadventures of the Alcántara family on the small screen.

22 years on the air are not enough for all series, and even less so with the indisputable success that the fiction created by Michelangelo Bernardeau. The series has covered some of the most important events in the history of our country while keeping us in suspense with the future of the members of the protagonist family.

This season 23 promises to be just as intense, although we are not going to go into spoilers about what happened last night in case you did not have the chance to see the episode. Beware of spoilers online, by the way.

What we are going to talk about is the little corner that we mentioned in the headline and that RTVE Play has given to Tell me how it happened at the beginning of its last season.

Tell me how 24/7 happened on RTVE Play

The Spanish Radio Television streaming platform has announced two new thematic channels for its programming. The first is RTVE Docswhich will offer the corporation’s best documentaries, but the second is all for the Alcántara family.

RTVE Tell me will broadcast the series from its first episode, offering its more than 400 episodes continuously so that the fans of Cuéntame how happened can relive the great moments of what is one of the series most beloved on national television.

The RTVE Cuéntame broadcast has already started, in fact, it started this morning at 6:00 am. Remember that you also have the previous 22 seasons on Prime Video, in case you want to skip an episode or watch the series on your own terms.

The end of Tell Me How It Happened promises to be a whirlwind of mixed emotions and feelings that, in fact, have already begun to surface. Everything ready for the series to end?