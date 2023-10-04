In the next television season, RTVE will bring Detective Touré to its prime time, an intrigue series that promises to be very different from anything previously seen in Spain.

For some time now RTVE has tried to innovate in its productions with the production of series with more original themes that don’t seem like “more of the same.”

In order to continue along this line, the company is preparing its new television season with the arrival of interesting novelties with which to attract the audience in its prime time, among them a detective series that is going to be very different from anything seen until now. now in Spain about this genre.

This is Detective Touré, the new series that will occupy prime time on RTVE

Created by David P. Sample (Anne) y Carlos Vila (The mysteries of Laura), Detective Touré is an intrigue series whose plot follows Touré, an undocumented Guinean immigrant settled in Bilbao who makes his living as an improvised small-time detective.

However, his expertise, intuition and particular sense of humor earn him the trust of the Ertzaintza and immerse him in a complex investigation in which he faces multiple dangers.

Throughout the series Touré is going to get up close and personal with real estate corruption, the goings-on in the troubled neighborhood of San Francisco, and even meet the Nigerian mafia.as RTVE has advanced in the description of the series.

The cast of Detective Touré is made up of Malcolm Sitte (Sara’s notebook, Getting out of the closet), Itziar Ituño (Good company, Intimacy), Unax Ugalde (Between lands, The skin of the drum), Loreto Mauleon (The Snow Girl) Sea Plum (The girls are fine), Urko Olazabal (13 exorcisms), Gorsy Edu (Dear Bamako) and Emilio Buale (Places we have never been), among others.

Detective Touré will premiere soon on RTVE. What do you think of the new public television series proposal for prime time? Tell us in our comments section.