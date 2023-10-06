The first team of the promotion has now disappeared and has given way to the new version, with players like Modrić and Dembélé at the helm.

Like every Friday at 7:00 p.m., EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team has received new content that is based on the second RTTK team. Still, there are some objectives, such as quest sets like the one that gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team or with which we get a pack of 5 80+ players, which continue to be maintained.

The same happens with the Staff Challengesto which have been added the winner of the LaLiga Player of the Month and who they are still waiting for the community decide between the candidates for the second Premier League POTM and the first Serie A Player of the Month.

However, all the attention right now it is for that new promotional equipment that we can already find in envelopes. Although the leak that took place yesterday had revealed the names to us, disappointing a little for its protagonists, The increases that these cards have received have lifted spiritsespecially for the best in skills and bad leg.

Full RTTK Team 2

The Road goes on. UEFA Road to the Knockouts Team 2’s come to Ultimate Team. More Special Dynamic Player Items that receive upgrades as their real-life clubs rack up wins and advance in their European competitions. Find out more: https://t.co/3LxQuthkMx#FC24 #RTTK pic.twitter.com/sKPn2lcEtg — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 6, 2023

As we already warned, The player with the most average in the squad is Robert Lewandowski. Even so, the Polish He will not be the main protagonist because of his poor rhythmwhich prevents his other qualities (such as shooting or physical power) from shining as they should.

The second footballer by rating is Luka Modrić, who has surprised everyone with a brutal improvement. Many did not expect anything from this letter, but those +8 in pace and defense They have given it a facelift that enhances the Croatian’s menu. To this we must add passing and dribbling statistics that the Real Madrid player already had as a base, staying in an outrageous midfielder even before getting better.

However the absolute protagonist of this team is Dembele’s. With a increase of 3 and 4 points in all sections, the Frenchman rises one step in the ranking of the best wingers in the game. Even so, we want to highlight that without taking into account the improvement and with the initial price of the French, Maybe this letter does not improve as much as for the price difference with the gold version.

The last two great players in the Champions League are two Argentines. First we have Say Mariawhich has received one more star for bad leg and improves 6 and 5 points in all sections. It is the totally opposite case to Dembélé, the two cards of the noodle are two different worlds.

The other Argentine is Acunawhich although as a winger can fail us due to the pace, If we manage to place him as an MC it could be truly crazy. With everything 81+ except the shot, the Sevilla player has also passed from 3 filigree to 4giving us one more reason to bet on him in the midfield.

For the Women’s Champions We only have one representative, although more will come over week. This is Malard, which has good links and good statistics to play at the top of the attack. Of course, it has only 3 filigree starssomething that greatly reduces its performance.

Lastly, while In the Conference League nothing catches our attention, in the Europa League he does almost everything. We start with João Pedrowho seemed like he was going to be just another player, but has become a beast to which They have added 1 filigree star to reach 4. With super interesting links (like Ansu Fati), the Brazilian is going to give a lot to talk about.

We also do not forget Aouarwhich although it lost part of its potential with the change of nationality, has a very complete menu. As always, we have to highlight your dribblingwho on the playing field usually shines above everyone.

To close, we have a true stranger, but who smells like a discovery of the year. Is about Cissokoa Dutch winger from Toulouse FC who has nothing more and nothing less than 95 pace. You can play in two sides and has 4 skills and a bad leg plus a decent shot and a dribble with 99 agility. This card can become one of the first surprises in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team.

