“We hope that from next season a vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus will be available, and therefore authorized by the regulatory bodies, a little-known but very serious virus for fragile subjects, such as the elderly and children”. These are the words of Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), on the sidelines of the National Extraordinary Public Health Conference, organized by Siti in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.