“With regards to the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus infections in adults, there are new developments on the horizon regarding vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.” This was stated by Carlo Signorelli, full professor of Hygiene at the Vita Salute San Raffaele University of Milan and president of Siti Lombardia, on the sidelines of the National Conference of Extraordinary Public Health, organized by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.