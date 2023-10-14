“The syncytial virus constitutes not only a health problem but also a socio-health problem, precisely because of the impact it has in terms of the population. For this reason it is clear that vaccinia, vaccine research and primary prevention are extremely important.” Thus Giancarlo Icardi, professor of Hygiene at the University of Genoa and director of the Inter-university Center for research on influenza and other transmissible infections – Ciri-It, on the sidelines of the National Conference of Extraordinary Public Health, organized by the Italian Society of Hygiene , preventive medicine and public health (Sites) in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.