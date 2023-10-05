After the opening of the Royal Enfield headquarters in Cuneo, Gino spa confirms its passion for the historic Royal Enfield motorcycle brand and inaugurates its second headquarters, in the city of Asti. The opening event is scheduled for Saturday 7 October 2023 at the Gino Group headquarters in Via Giovanni Caboto 2, in Asti, to celebrate the inauguration of the new Royal Enfield sales point. On this occasion, the Gino Group will also premiere a Royal Enfield custom bike, a scrambler designed by the well-known French customizers of Hedgehog motocycles, created specifically to celebrate this new opening.

After the inaugural presentation scheduled for 10.30, the party will continue with an aperitif and DJ set, while outside it will be possible to make test rides on the entire Royal Enfield range, to see first-hand all the new features in the range.