Appointment on Saturday 7 October 2023 in Asti to celebrate the inauguration of the new Royal Enfield store

October 5, 2023

Second headquarters for our partner Gino spa concessionaria Royal Enfield, after the one in Cuneo: a new headquarters is an arrival Asti where to Saturday 7 October 2023 is expected the appointment with the inaugural party starting from 10.30 am, at the Gino Group headquarters in Via Giovanni Caboto 2.

On this occasion the Gino Group will also present a preview una special su base Royal Enfielda scrambler designed by the well-known French customizers of Hedgehog motocyclescreated precisely to celebrate this new opening, but the party will continue with an aperitif and DJ set while outside it will be possible to make test ride on the entire Royal Enfield range. If you are in those parts, it could be a good opportunity to come into contact with the world of Royal Enfield and the “Pure Motorcycling” so dear to the Indian company!