Suara.com – For many parents, education is the most important provision prepared for their children.

It’s just that many children still don’t know or are confused about preparations for continuing their education.

To facilitate this, EduBridge is holding an educational exhibition entitled Overseas Education EXPO 2023 which will be held on October 7 2023 at the Fairmont Hotel Jakarta.

The exhibition was attended by some of the world’s best campuses such as the University of Manchester, Northampton University, XMUM, and Edmonds College.

There are also various other universities from England, United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Canada, to Hong Kong.

“We are here to make it easier for parents and students to find the most complete information about studying abroad,” said EduBridge CEO, Martin Guan, quoted in a press release, Monday (2/10/2023).

Martin said, as a company operating in the educational consulting sector, his party really understands global competition both in terms of education and careers after graduation.

“We really hope that students and parents who attend the Overseas Education EXPO 2023 by EduBridge Pondok Indah can have a deeper understanding in preparing to study abroad,” he added.

All series of educational exhibitions will be held in several other branches such as Kelapa Gading and Gading Serpong and will take place from 1 to 8 October 2023. Have you prepared your plans to study abroad?

