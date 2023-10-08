loading…

Israel indirectly took part in Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo/The Economist

JAKARTA – Behind Azerbaijan’s successful victory over Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, it turns out that there was Israeli interference there.

Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan’s military campaign to retake Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying it with powerful weapons ahead of an offensive that brought the ethnic Armenian enclave back under its control.

Israel is known to supply a number of drones and missiles used by Azerbaijan in carrying out military operations and for the country’s defense.

Rows of Israeli Drones and Missiles Used by Azerbaijan

1. Drone Harop



The Harop drone is one of the latest weapons purchased by Azerbaijan from Israel. This unmanned aircraft is said to be a multi-purpose weapon that has a higher level than ordinary missiles.

The Harop drone was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries’ MBT division. These so-called loitering munition drones are designed to loiter over the battlefield and attack targets by crashing into them and exploding.

This drone can remain in the air until the target is detected and can return to the base/headquarters if the target is not found

2. Drone Hermes-450



This drone was designed and manufactured by the Elbit System company and has been used by the Israeli military since 1998.

Hermes-450 is a type of reconnaissance drone that is 6.1 meters long with a wingspan of 10.5 meters and weighs 350 kg.

This drone is designed for long land tactical missions. This vehicle has an endurance of more than 20 hours with the main mission of reconnaissance, surveillance and relay communications. Payload options include electro-optical/infrared sensors, electronic communications and intelligence, synthetic aperture radar/ground moving target indication, electronic warfare and hyperspectral sensors

3. Drone Orbiter-1K



The Orbiter-1K drone is a kamikaze drone made in Israel. This drone, labeled ‘Kingfisher’, can carry a warhead weighing 3 kg.