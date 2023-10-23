loading…

Israeli attack on Al Ahli Hospital kills hundreds of people. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel deserves to be labeled a war criminal because it carried out deadly attacks on several hospitals in Gaza. Now Israel has also warned many other hospitals to vacate.

In fact, destroying a hospital is something that is prohibited under the laws of war. However, Israel ignored it. Israel argued that the hospital bombing was a hiding place for Hamas troops and their rocket reserves.

Here are 3 RS in Gaza destroyed by Israel.

1. RS Al Ahli



Photo/Reuters

Israel and Palestine blamed each other for the Al Ahli Hospital bombing on October 18, 2023. US President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel since the start of the conflict, said that based on information, he saw that the explosion at the hospital appeared to have been caused by a rocket fired by a “group of terrorists”, which is in line with Israel’s views.

Some Western countries have called for an investigation, without blaming this level, while Arab countries have blamed Israel.

Founded in 1882 and run by the Anglican church, Al Ahli Arab Hospital describes itself on its website as “a haven of peace in the middle of one of the world’s most troubled places”.

The hospital said it offers 80 beds with services such as a free program to detect breast cancer, a center for elderly women, and a mobile clinic offering free services to surrounding towns.

It is located in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, in the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

Despite the limited number of beds, hospitals and other hospitals in Gaza have been filled with casualties beyond capacity since the start of Israeli airstrikes launched in response to Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

In addition to dealing with the surge in the number of injured, people are also seeking shelter in hospitals across Gaza, believing them to be a safe haven from attacks.

Fadel Naim, head of orthopedic surgery, said about 1,000 people were at Al Ahli Arab Hospital on Tuesday morning and more were rushed there the following day after he said the Israeli army had warned residents of the Zeitoun neighborhood to evacuate their homes.