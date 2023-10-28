Alessio Rovera returns to Mugello, in the theater of the Ferrari World Finals, which two years ago saw him take a big step in his career, becoming the official driver of the Prancing Horse.

After two seasons aboard the Maranello Reds between FIA WEC, GT World Challenge and IMSA, the Varese native is preparing to say goodbye to his beloved 488 GTE with which he will do the last race in Bahrain next week, while with the brand new 296 GT3 the journey has just begun.

2023 was a year of great commitments for him, with Luis Pérez Companc and Lilou Wadoux in the LMGTE AM Class of the World Endurance Championship aboard the 488 #83 designed by Richard Mille-AF Corse, with which he now wants to conclude the adventure in Sakhir well .

“This year I had a new experience with Lilou and Luis, with whom we tried to work to find the right compromises on the car. I think we went well, Lilou surprised everyone on her debut, she was always very fast, among the best on the track and it adapted very well to the car, also integrating very well with the team”, says Rovera in the press conference in which Motorsport.com also took part.

“We achieved good results like the victory in Spa and the podium in Portimao. We could have done well at Fuji too because the pace was good. Now we’re going to Bahrain and we’ll try to end the year well.”

A year that saw him share the cockpit with two new companions, for whom he also acted as an instructor as he was the most expert in the vehicle.

“I think it’s very important to have a good relationship with your teammates, working on the set-up and how to find the performance to be fast, but having a car that makes everyone feel at ease.”

“Luis, despite being a Bronze, was very good. I think his past in rallies helped him a lot in having full control of the vehicle”.

“With the 488 we are at the last race, it is a fantastic car to drive which has given me a lot of satisfaction, so in Bahrain we want to close with a good result also to say goodbye to it in the right way”.

Once one door closes, another opens, as they say. And Rovera’s 2023 was also important in making the new 296 GT3 grow, from the difficult debut at Daytona and continuing on a path of obstacles and good results which culminated with the triumph at the 3h of Barcelona of the GTWC, together with Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen , ahead of the twin #71 of Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.

“For me, the success in Barcelona was the most important of the season in the GTWC. In Monza we started off struggling with pace, but triumphing in the last race was of great value, also considering the work that Ferrari has done on this car.” .

“We knew it could be a competitive car, but we never had the real chance to prove it. In Qualifying we were fast, while in the race we had some problems.”

“In Barcelona, ​​however, we managed to express the car’s true potential, which gave us further motivation to continue on the right path.”

A path that has changed completely in many respects since the glorious 488 GT3, with the 296 GT3 which opened a new chapter for all Ferrari supporters.

“There are many differences compared to the 488, starting with the fact that the 296 GT3 is completely new. The engine is a V6, but above all the aerodynamics are much more sophisticated, which means a different ride because there is more load. This is certainly helpful for gentlemen pilots.”

“In the GTWC we suffered a bit against our rivals also due to the Balance of Performance, however the performances were there and I am sure that next year we will be able to fight for the title”.

“In 2024 it will also debut at Le Mans and I think it will go well, especially in the last sector with fast corners where we can be very competitive. We are working to optimize the aerodynamic package and I think it will be a close fight against the other brands.”