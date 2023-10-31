Rotary Club Milan exhibition at Palazzo Morando. Photo: Nick Zonna

100 years in Milan. A century of history and society through the presence of Rotary, a historical-documentary exhibition at Palazzo Morando, organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan, to celebrate the centenary of the Rotary Club of Milan, the oldest in Italy.

The exhibition takes a careful look at the distinctive personalities, courageous initiatives and unforgettable historical events of these 100 years of Rotary’s life, narrating in parallel the vibrant evolution of Milan.

The Lombard city has gone through eras of change, growth, challenges and rebirth, always with an eye to the future, just like Rotary. The exhibition itinerary offers a rich selection of images, works of art and unpublished materials from the Club’s archive, preserved at the Citadel of the Archives in Milan, with the involvement of iconic institutions such as the Cancer Institute, the Pirelli Skyscraper and the Highway of the Sun.

The main group of paintings on display, which illustrate the changes in Milan from a stylistic, social, urban and landscape point of view, come from the archive of the Palazzo Morando Museum. They are works by Milanese and non-Milan artists that span a very broad period and offer the opportunity to admire paintings normally preserved in the vault of the institution whose aim is to protect the artistic heritage linked to the city of Milan.

The jewel in the crown of the exhibition, from an artistic point of view, is the pair of sculptures by Francesco Messina, coming from the Studio Museum named after him. This exhibition is just one of the events planned to celebrate the centenary of Rotary Milan throughout 2023.

From the ballet show at the Teatro alla Scala last February, with the participation of one of the most acclaimed stars of contemporary ballet, Roberto Bolle, to the monumental installation, created through a competition involving young artists graduating and recently graduated from the School of Sculpture of the Brera Academy: it will be the subject of a specific event next November in the “Cortile della Magnolia” of the Academy.

As well as the restoration of Napoleon’s throne, which after the exhibition at Palazzo Morando will become an essential point of reference in the reorganization of the neoclassical apartments of Palazzo Reale. The exhibition at Palazzo Morando open to the public from 27 October 2023 to 7 January 2024, with free admission.

The exhibition was curated by Stefano Zuffi, art historian, with the collaboration of Lorenza Salamon, Milanese gallery owner. The setting up of the exhibition was entrusted to the creative skills of the architect Francesca Aletti.

Service created by Nick Zonna

