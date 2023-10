About 30,000 liters of beer will be consumed in Rossum over the next four days. There is a four-day celebration in the village, which attracts thousands of people. The stage includes Jody Bernal, Gerard Joling, Corry Konings and Tina Trukker. “People come from far and wide to our party,” says co-organizer Rene Nijmeijer of the Oktober Events Rossum Foundation.