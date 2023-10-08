From “he turned” to “he saved it”: the Rossoneri striker working in goal in place of Maignan won the goal. And the France account redoes the call-ups by placing him among the goalkeepers

Among Milan fans there is a new catchphrase. The victory with a thriller ending against Genoa transformed “Giroud shot it” into “Giroud saved it”. The decisive minutes with Maignan’s gloves and shirt raised the Frenchman’s prices even further in the Rossoneri world. And social media, as often happens, gives the perception of the moment.

holly e benji

—

Fans’ tweets praised the striker’s performance between the posts. Someone woke up in disbelief: “Good morning. I still can’t believe that Giroud made that cat-like sprint to ensure the ball didn’t enter the goal.” The hashtag for the Rossoneri number 9 is very popular with new chants being proposed (“We came this far, we came this far, to see Giroud save”) and praise for his behaviour: “He goes to Mike to get the goalkeeper’s shirt. He makes this exit by putting your body and face into it because Milan is worth more than anything else. I already loved you, but now even more.” Someone else, like Riccardo, recounts the moment with an iconic comparison: “Basically, Olivier was Holly and Benji in the same match”.

careful mike

—

– The compliments to the attacker underline a recurring factor: the attachment to the Devil. “It’s been years – writes more than a few users – since we haven’t seen a player love, sweat and honor our shirt like he does”. And again: “There is a discussion that goes beyond technique and tactics for champions like him. That intervention in a role that is not his is not accidental. It is the magic that very few players carry with them, who in fact win trophy after trophy in career”. There is no shortage of technical points of view either, which underline the difficulty of the Frenchman’s double intervention at Marassi: “It must be said that it was better than certain goalkeepers who have been playing in goal all their lives.” His compatriots also intervene in the discussions on social media, bringing up Maignan and laughing about it: “Be careful Mike! Whoever replaced you at Milan can take your place with Les Bleus”.

France’s tweet

—

Some fans delve into the Frenchman’s past and share some iconic shots, in which the attacker is seen between the posts during old training sessions with Arsenal and Chelsea: “In any case, Olivier didn’t tell us correctly, he already has a past as a goalkeeper”. France’s official account also jokes about the issue, modifying the squad for the next matches by adding Giroud to the list which includes Maignan, Areola and Samba: “In short, we had to update the list”. Competition warned.

