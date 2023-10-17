Valentino Rossi’s second season in the GT World Challenge Europe ends on a high note, teaming with Maxime Martin, he finishes on a high note once again reaching the podium in the Sprint Cup.

With its crazy weather conditions, the Zandvoort weekend was certainly challenging for all the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group series and for the ‘Doctor’ it can certainly be said that it highlighted what are currently the strengths and weaknesses of the Tavullia GT version.

In the meantime, it should be underlined that the BMW M Motorsport standard bearer himself has never made any secret of what, currently, are the aspects on which he still needs to improve and grow, as admitted several times with great honesty, but not always recognized by his detractors.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

One of his ‘Achilles’ heels’ still remains the flying lap in Qualifying, another aspect that Rossi himself had compared to when he raced on a motorbike, where on more than one occasion he proved to be less competitive than other two-wheel rivals.

The 15th time in the timed trials on Saturday morning once again highlighted this problem, while the race was of a completely different caliber; when the traffic lights went out, the ‘racing animal’ version of Rossi gave a knife-between-the-teeth start that was probably the best seen in 2023, even more than what he did in Misano.

Between hatches and overtaking, the standard bearer of Team WRT managed to gain the Top10 with an objectively applause-worthy performance, which combined with the usual mastery of the Belgian team in quickly carrying out the pit stop, and the equally great performance of his teammate Martin’s team led the #46 BMW to overtake other cars to reach the third step of the podium.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

“Race 1 went very well, we managed to achieve the third podium of the season with a great performance, starting from 15th place”, comments the driver from the Marche, who was very good at driving his M4 with slick tires on asphalt still damp from the morning rain .

“In some places the surface was drier and in others wet, so it became complicated to understand where you could push and where you couldn’t.”

“We were able to recover, both Max and I made several overtaking moves, so I’m very happy with this result.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

The usually excellent Martin then signed the third fastest time in Qualifying 2 on Sunday, subsequently inheriting the Pole Position due to the penalty inflicted on the two cars that preceded him.

What could have become the #46 pair’s best weekend actually evaporated when the rain shuffled the cards on the 11th lap of a Race 2 that began with ‘Max’ holding the lead. The Belgian made a mistake at the first corner and lost the lead and when it was Rossi’s turn to take over the yellow and blue car, things didn’t go any better.

The second of the difficulties that Valentino has always declared he suffers from is driving under water, so much so that his initial pace and a ‘wide’ in the central sector caused him to slip to seventh. In the final, they find a good pace, he tried to recover at least one position, but things remained unchanged and therefore some bitterness remains.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: SRO

“For Race 2 we started in Pole Position, which is certainly the best position of all. We knew that the conditions would not be easy, but in Race 1 we were strong, getting on the podium. In a one-hour race we were aware that everything would could have happened and we had to try to resist.”

“We expected something more, Max was flying at the start before the downpour arrived, in fact we went better in the dry than in the wet. It’s still difficult for me to be consistent and fast with rain tires because I lack experience, I lost time and I made a small mistake. I wasn’t fast, too bad.”

After his debut in 2022, Rossi’s new year was certainly better than the first, thanks to the experience gained in his debut year and also to a BMW on which he immediately felt comfortable compared to the Audi R8.

Together with Team WRT, some good results were achieved, despite the fact that the team initially had to take over the car again after changing reference brand, and the podiums demonstrated this, as well as clearly the splendid victory in Race 2 at Misano.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin

Photo by: SRO

Rossi has always said that he chose the GTWC to immediately gain experience at high levels of competition and difficult moments were certainly not lacking, especially in the Endurance Cup races, but the satisfactions achieved with Martin in the Sprint Cup highlight a good growth from which Valentino wants firmly restart for 2024, in view of what could be the leap into the FIA ​​WEC.

“Talking about the season, I think it was good because we finished fifth in the Sprint Cup, with three podiums and a victory. I had a lot of fun, especially working with the team and with Max, who I thank. Having said that, I know he’s still there to improve!”

Martin added: “We had a good weekend, starting with a podium in Race 1, which wasn’t bad after starting 15th. In Race 2 we were a bit unlucky. We started from Pole, which is always a good way to start a race, and we were very strong in the dry, but I was the first to find myself in the wet when it started raining and I made a small mistake.”

“After the pit stop, the conditions were very difficult and in the end we finished seventh. All in all, we had a good season in Sprint Cup, while it was more difficult in Endurance; we’ll see what the future holds.”

