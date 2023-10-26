Suara.com – Singer Rossa expressed her sense of loss over the death of Shena Malsiana, singer from the talent search event X Factor Indonesia, who died, Wednesday (25/10/2023) afternoon.

Rossa uploaded a photo slide video of her time with Shena. The video is accompanied by the song See You Again, a popular song performed by Wiz Khalifa.

Rossa together with the late Shena (Instagram)

In the video caption, Rossa admitted that she loved the woman who died of kidney disease.

“I love Shena to death,” wrote Rossa.

Several netizens responded to the upload. One of them is fellow artist Robby Purba.

“Goodbye dear Shena,” wrote Robby Purba.

“Rest in Love Shena,” continued Afgan.

“Innalillahi wainnaillaihi diligent Shenaaa. u’ll always be remembered,” wrote Meisya Siregar.

Previously, singer from the talent search event X Factor Indonesia, Shena Malsiana died, Wednesday (25/10/2023) afternoon. Bobby Irfan conveyed this sad news via his Instagram page.

Bobby Irfan said that Shena Malsiana died this afternoon at around 15.37 WIB. However, in his statement, he did not mention the cause of the death of the top 5 X Factor Indonesia contestants.