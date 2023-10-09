The former president: “Roma belongs to those who suffer, Rome belongs to those close to the team, Rome is a feeling that is lived every day”

“In recent days I have read a lot of bad things – writes Rosella Sensi, former Giallorossi president, commenting on Roma’s victory on Instagram – And every time I said to myself: is a Roma without Mourinho conceivable today? There are those who already condemned a coach and a team that 4 months ago, without injustice, would have written history. In fact, he wrote it anyway. Today it’s easy to take the coach’s side with a victory like this. But we will have to do it even in the face of possible defeats. Roma belongs to those who suffer, Roma belongs to those who are close to the team, Roma is a feeling that is lived every day.”

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 10:10 pm)

