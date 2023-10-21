Suara.com – Some time ago, the story of Rosa Meldianti, Dewi Perssik’s niece, about her husband and her desire to separate from the house became the public spotlight.

Rosa Meldianti said that at that time she was annoyed that her husband was saying goodbye and wanted to go for a run in the afternoon at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium.

“Well, coincidentally, that day he went in a hurry, he said he was invited to run at GBK. Now, what’s the logic for running at 11 am,” said Rosa Meldianti on Ambyar Trans TV Morning Morning, Friday (20/10/2023) .

Dewi Perssik heard her niece’s words and was surprised, because Rosa Meldianti’s husband, Inggil, was often not at home.

Dewi Perssik was also surprised by Inggil’s reasons for running around during the day and often returning home early in the morning.

Rosa Meldianti and her husband (Instagram/@rosameldianti29)

“I keep having the feeling of leaving every time my auntie meets me. Yes, what do you do in the afternoon? So why do you always come home at 1 o’clock in the evening?” said Dewi Perssik.

Dewi Perssik knew about this condition because Rosa Meldianti often contacted her and went to her house to play without being picked up by her husband, Inggil.

Because of this, Dewi Perssik also asked Inggil to return her niece, Rosa Meldianti, to her parents well.

“Yes, if it seems like a husband doesn’t want to pick up his wife, that’s fine, just take her home nicely to her parents,” said Dewi Perssik.