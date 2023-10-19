During the next week, the collective Formula E tests will begin on the Valencia track, which has now been home to the pre-season tests of the fully electric category for several years. Among the innovations promoted for this year there is also the mandatory participation of at least one rookie in a day of testing, a decision that expands on that seen in the last championship, when each team fielded a rookie in the dedicated tests in Berlin and in FP1 in Rome .

An experiment that will therefore see the rookies alongside the 22 official drivers in the tests in which the teams will take the single-seaters that will face each other on track for the first time in Season 10, for what is the second year of Gen 3. Only three teams have maintained the same line-up as last season, i.e. Porsche, with Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Penske with Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne to which is added NIO 333 Racing, which confirmed Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara. All the other teams have seen at least one driver replaced, in some cases with a completely revolutionized line-up.

As for the rookies, there are several interesting names, some of whom have actually already taken part in the tests or free practice sessions dedicated to rookies during the 2023 championship. Taking to the track for DS Penske on Tuesday morning and in the afternoon on Wednesday it will once again be Ferrari’s junior Formula 1 driver, Robert Shwartzman.

Luca Ghiotto, Nissan Formula E Team

Jack Aitken, old Formula 2 acquaintance and current DTM driver, will drive Robin Frijns’ Envision team Jaguar I-TYPE 6 on Wednesday morning, before taking delivery of Sebastien Buemi’s car for the afternoon session of the same day. Nissan will instead field two different rookies, giving them half a day each: Luca Ghiotto will replace Oliver Rowland, while Victor Martins, who is part of the Alpine Driver Academy connected to Formula E thanks to the relationship with Renault and the Japanese company, will take the place of Sacha Fenestraz in the morning session on Tuesday. Both had made their first outing with the e-4ORCE 04 during last season’s Berlin tests.

Sheldon van der Linde, DTM champion in 2022, will return to the wheel of the factory team’s Jaguar and will alternate in the cars of Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy, while Zane Maloney will fill the same role for Andretti. Two-time World Touring Car Cup champion Yann Ehrlacher, who made his Formula E debut in FP1 in Rome for DS Penske, will switch to Maserati for the Valencia test.

However, Ehrlacher will only have one session in Maximilian Gunther’s car on October 25, as the other car will be driven by new recruit Jehan Daruvala who, having never officially raced in the electric series, meets the rookie criteria imposed by the organizers. Therefore Felipe Drugovich will not be there, busy with Aston Martin in Formula 1 for trips outside Europe.

Jehan Daruvala and Max Gunther will form Maserati’s Formula E driving duo for 2024

For McLaren, alongside the confirmed Jake Hughes and the newly arrived Sam Bird, there will be Taylor Barnard, who finished the last Formula 3 championship in tenth place, also obtaining his first victory in the category at Spa last July . The Briton will drive Bird’s car on the morning of October 24, before switching to Jake Hughes’ car in the afternoon.

As announced a few days ago, for Porsche it will be Gabriela Jílkova who will sit at the wheel of the 99X Electric, while Mikel Azcona (NIO 333), Jordan King (Mahindra), Adrien Tambay and Tim Tramnitz (both Abt, with the latter having raced in the last weekend in Zandvoort in the FRECA) will complete the group of debutants.

Le line-up complete:

Car

Team

Official pilot

Rookie (with session)

1 Andretti Jake Dennis Zane Maloney (Tuesday AM) 2 DS PENSKE Stoffel Vandoorne Robert Shwartzman (Tuesday AM) 3 NIO 333 Sergio Sette Camara Mikel Azcona Troyas (Wednesday PM) 4 Envision Racing Robin Frijns Jack Aitken (Wednesday AM) 5 NEOM McLaren Jake Hughes Taylor Barnard (Tuesday PM) 7 Maserati MSG Racing Maximilian Guenther Yann Ehrlacher (Wednesday AM) 8 NEOM McLaren Sam Bird Taylor Barnard (Tuesday AM) 9 Jaguar TCS Racing Mitch Evans Sheldon van der Linde (Tuesday AM) 11 ABT CUPRA Lucas di Grassi Tim Tramnitz (Wednesday PM) 13 TAG Heuer Porsche Antonio Felix da Costa Gabriela Jílkova (Wednesday AM) 16 Envision Racing Sebastien Buemi Jack Aitken (Wednesday PM) 17 Andretti Norman Nato Zane Maloney (Wednesday PM) 18 Maserati MSG Racing Jehan Daruvala – 21 Mahindra Racing Nyck de Vries Jordan King (Wednesday AM) 22 Nissan Oliver Rowland Luca Ghiotto (Tuesday AM) 23 Nissan Sacha Fenestraz Victor Martins (Tuesday AM) 25 DS PENSKE Jean-Eric Vergne Robert Shwartzman (Wednesday PM) 33 NIO 333 Dan Ticktum Mikel Azcona Troyas (Wednesday AM) 37 Jaguar TCS Racing Nick Cassidy Sheldon van der Linde (Tuesday AM) 48 Mahindra Racing Edoardo Mortara Jordan King (Wednesday PM) 51 ABT CUPRA Nico Mueller Adrien Tambey (Wednesday PM) 94 TAG Heuer Porsche Pascal Wehrlein Gabriela Jílkova (Wednesday PM)

