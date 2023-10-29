The two football legends, Ronaldo Il Fenomeno and Figo, received a celebratory shirt from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr as a gift. And then at the Fury-Ngannou boxing match here are the photos with Rio Ferdinand, CR7 and McGregor…

An intense weekend for two football legends like Ronaldo Il Fenomeno and Figo. The two former Real Madrid and Inter players (among others) actually visited Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. And as a gift they received a celebratory shirt from the Saudi team…

As documented by the post published by Al-Nassr on their social channels, Ronaldo Il Fenomeno and Figo went to Arabia for the match of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr (beaten Al-Fayha 3-1). The two former champions received a celebratory shirt.

The intense sporting weekend of the two former Real Madrid and Inter players then continued with their participation in the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. Several photos of Ronaldo Il Fenomeno and Figo in the company of Rio Ferdinand, CR7 and Conor McGregor are circulating on social media.

October 29, 2023 (modified October 29, 2023 | 3:10 pm)

