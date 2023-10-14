Suara.com – At an age that is no longer young, 38 years to be precise, Cristiano Ronaldo still exudes unwavering confidence and ability. Evidently, he still has the potential to compete at the highest level of football. Most recently, this former Juventus player has become the backbone of Portugal ensuring they qualify for Euro 2024.

In the Euro 2024 qualifying match which was held on Saturday (14/10/2023), Cristiano Ronaldo performed impressively by scoring two goals when Portugal beat Slovakia with a score of 3-2 in the early hours of WIB. This success made Ronaldo a very reliable figure in Portugal’s journey to this big tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo, also known by the nickname CR7, is full of hopes of appearing at Euro 2024 with the Portugal national team. He hopes to stay fit and avoid injury during the tournament next summer.

“I hope I can appear at Euro 2024 because there is still a lot of time left. I hope I don’t experience any problems or injuries, I hope I can play,” said Ronaldo as reported by Goal.

One of the things that makes Cristiano Ronaldo’s career so unique is his diverse club experience.

The player who always wears the number seven jersey only had a short experience at his home club, Sporting Lisbon, before moving to Manchester United in 2003, when he was only 18 years old.

Since then, Ronaldo has had an amazing football journey in various European countries, including England, Spain and Italy.

Later, Ronaldo started a new chapter in his career by playing in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

However, no matter how far his career journey takes him, Ronaldo always feels happy when playing for the Portuguese national team. The support that always flows to him from the Portuguese public is a big encouragement in his performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements with the Portuguese national team also deserve thumbs up. At the age of 38, he is still the mainstay of the national team.

In fact, Ronaldo is the only Portuguese player who was able to collect 202 caps and score 125 goals. This record makes him the player with the most caps and goals in Portugal and the world.

Meanwhile at the national team level, Cristiano Ronaldo has given Portugal two championship titles. One title comes from Euro 2016 and another from the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

The history of Portugal winning Euro 2016 is still an interesting story that football fans always listen to. At Euro 2024, the Portugal national team has a strong determination to win a similar title, of course with Cristiano Ronaldo as their spearhead.

Ronaldo is ready to carry out this important task with all his abilities and experience, inspiring the younger generation and making new history for Portugal.