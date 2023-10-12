The Portuguese champion intends to renew until 2027 and end his career directly in Saudi Arabia. But first the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has clear ideas regarding the future. The Portuguese champion strongly believes in the Saudi Arabia project and is ready to marry it for life, renewing his contract with Al Nassr until 2027. According to what was reported by the Daily Mail, before leaving for the Cr7 national team’s retreat he communicated to the management of the Saudi club’s desire to remain for the next four seasons. He was just in time to respond to the candidacy for the next World Cup. He is therefore completely open to a contract extension, which would lead him to end his career in the Middle East. In fact, the champion’s plan is to show up for Portugal’s call for the 2026 World Cup, and then announce his retirement from playing football.