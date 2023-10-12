The Brazilian on the stage in Trento: “Ancelotti is one of the strongest in history, I feel a piece of the 2011 scudetto is mine”

From correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

12 October – TRENTO

Stadium cheering for Ronaldinho, Santa Chiara auditorium packed: many enchanted children, live Brazilian musical accompaniment, with a quartet on stage. Great atmosphere, it’s raining shirts to sign and we end prematurely with the attempt at a joyful invasion of the stage. First, when the former footballer enters, everyone stands up as if he had scored a goal. The summary of his career? “Everything is very nice, neat.” The Brazilian wants to speak Italian, no headphones for translation and makes himself understood very well. He always gets applauded after every joke. “I’m happy to see Milan back on top, because when people watch Milan they always expect a good game.”

Rossoneri scudetto

—

Ronaldinho, European champion with Barcelona in 2006, with his enemies at the Bernabeu first applauding him after a goal against Real Madrid, arrived at Milan in 2008 and left in January 2011, however appearing in the squad for the Scudetto with Allegri. In total, the Brazilian made 95 appearances for the Rossoneri and 26 goals, of which 20 in Serie A. “Milan is one of the most important teams in the world and everyone wanted to play there. Everyone still talks to me about my goal in the derby and I feel like a piece of the 2011 scudetto is mine. They had brought together many great players, Gattuso Pirlo, Maldini, Beckham and others: it was wonderful. Ancelotti one of the strongest in history.” Roar.

the name

—

Photos pass by of when he was a child playing at Gremio with his older brother, Roberto, already a famous player who also had a trial with Torino in Italy but was not signed. “I was called Ronaldo even on the shirts in the juniors, but when I arrived in the senior national team there was already Ronaldo the Phenomenon and I became Ronaldinho, I was smaller. I won the 2002 World Cup, I remember the match against England: for me goal, assist and sending off, but luckily we won. It was me, Ronaldo and Rivaldo, the other eight defended.” After the World Cup, Barcelona was in crisis: “It was the team of my idols: Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Maradona. My first goal, against Sevilla, in a crazy match that started at five past midnight. And from there everything was easy, even in 2005 when I saw a little boy emerge: Messi. A great friendship was born.” Like all those born in the Rossoneri: “Great champions, it was nice to train with them.” Another rain of shirts and the show closes.

October 12, 2023 (modified October 12, 2023 | 11:47 pm)

