Suara.com – The attorney for murder victim Dini Sera Afrianti, Dimas Yemahura, admitted that he was ready to fight if the suspect, Gregorius Ronald Tannur, reported him to the police.

It is known that the suspect said he would report the victim’s family and their legal representatives to the police on charges of defamation.

Gregorius Ronald Tannur frantically shook Dini’s body. (shot video screen)

This is related to the video of the rejection of the request for peace from the victim’s family which was uploaded on Instagram some time ago.

In the video, Dini and Dimas’ families said that Ronald Tannur’s party came to the house and offered peace money with the addition of compensation.

The video is considered defamatory by Ronald Tannur’s family.

“Dimas, do you want to report it? Do you know yet?” asked Denny Sumargo in his podcast, Sunday (22/10/2023).

“We are ready,” answered Dimas.

Denny Sumargo was confused as to how Dini and Dimas’ families could have been reported back by the murder suspect. But he didn’t understand what made Ronald report him to the authorities.

“Yes, they think we are committing defamation. Well, I don’t understand that,” said Dimas with a smile.

Dimas continued, “We made the video, of course equipped with evidence and the purpose of the video was not to spread the word, but as a preventive and educational measure.”