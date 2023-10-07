Suara.com – Gregorius Ronald Tannur, son of Indonesian DPR member Edward Tannur, lied to the family of his girlfriend, Dini Sera Afrianti alias Andini regarding the cause of his death.

Dimas Yemahura, Dini Sera Afrianti’s attorney, said that Ronald Tannur told the family that his girlfriend suddenly became ill and became unconscious.

Because of this, Dini Sera Afrianti’s family thought that the death of Ronald Tannur’s lover was an accident or fate, not due to abuse.

“He informed the family that he (Andin) was suddenly ill and unconscious, so the family thought this was a disaster in the name of fate,” said Dimas Yemahura, the victim’s attorney, as reported by Kompas TV, Friday (6 /10/2023).

Dimas said that his party first received information about Andini’s condition from one of the victim’s friends who provided a photo of her lying in the parking lot.

Tiktokers named Dini Sera Afrianti died after being assaulted by her boyfriend who was suspected to be the daughter of a member of the DPR. (TikTok/bebyandine)

Based on this message, Dimas saw something odd about Dini Sera Afrianti’s death, so he decided to investigate the crime scene.

“I noticed something odd about the victim’s position or condition at that time. So I immediately took action by checking directly in the field with the Surabaya police team,” said Dimas Yemahura.

Upon arrival, Dimas again received photos showing Andini’s condition before she was put in the morgue. At that time, Dimas saw many oddities in the death of the widow of one child.

“We found something odd, there were bruises on the thighs, badly bruised palms, and the head. There we felt something was wrong,” he said.

After that, Dimas immediately tried to contact Andini’s family to make a report at the Surabaya Police.

Ronald Tannur reportedly abused the victim, Andini, by hitting him twice with a tequilla bottle, kicking him, running over him and dragging him using a car.