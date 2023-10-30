After the defeat against Inter at San Siro accusations for the lack of play “Zero corner and only Cristante’s shot…”. But there are those who defend him: “he knows the team better than any of us and knows what its limits are”

Emanuele Zotti

30 October – ROME

The morning after the defeat at San Siro, there is a strange atmosphere in Rome, in which a certain resignation is confused with the desire to look forward. Many had taken the result into account, this Inter team was too strong, legitimately at the top of the table. But the way it arrived, net of the resistance until Thuram’s goal in the 81st minute, leaves many Giallorossi fans with a bitter taste in their mouths. There are many who would have preferred to take the field with the ambition of showing a semblance of play, but there is also a large group of Roma fans who solidly side with Mourinho, convinced that the only hope of snatching at least one point to the Nerazzurri was that closure to any attacking propensity put forward by the Giallorossi.

bright side

—

A heated debate, as always when talking about Rome in the capital. So let’s start with those who still see a positive side to yesterday’s knockout. Lerio writes on X: “Milan have a few chances in the derby, two clear ones in addition to Leao’s goal. He plays proactively, he tries especially after the 1-2 goal and inevitably ends up conceding 5. Would you have been happier to lose like this? I’m curious”. And Andrea Esse: “I don’t mind Roma’s attitude, precisely because we are less strong than them. Defend well, compact, low block and close spaces. Unfortunately we were absent during construction. We lost. She’s gone. Go Rome”.

no alibi

—

However, many cannot see anything good in the San Siro performance. Like @Alerdp: “Without 5 starters, 2 less days of recovery. Better to lose like this than risk taking 4. These are the justifications of many Roma fans after last night’s bad performance. If Mourinho hadn’t been there, would they have said the same thing?”. Rosario Latino also goes down hard: “I love Mourinho for what he has given us, but now he is becoming almost a speck. It’s fine to divert conversations elsewhere (he knows how to do it well), but then your team goes on the pitch with your game. And that’s where all the masks fall.” And Marco: “I believe that between ‘imposing the game’ and closing yourself in your own area to defend, abandoning your center forward alone in the middle of the opposing defence, there are several intelligent compromises. And Mourinho doesn’t know them.”

question and answer

—

The debate inevitably continues also on local radio stations dedicated to Rome. Luca’s intervention was harsh: “I don’t remember a match ending with zero corners in favor of Roma. If Cristante wasn’t there there would have been zero shots on goal. If this is the Rome you want, keep it.” There is no shortage of replies, like Franco’s: “You may like it or not, but up until the 80th minute we were in the game. Mourinho knows the team better than any of us and knows what his limitations are. In the end the fans left San Siro singing and for me that’s right.”

October 30 – 2.19pm

