Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Urban Planning Councilor Veloccia confirm the arrival of the new Roma facility

The brochure distributed today at the presentation in the Municipality of the new “Rome Technopole” project (industrial research and innovation hub), which will be born in the Pietralata area, seems to be a glimpse of the future. In fact, the new Roma stadium is already in the drawing, although the project has not yet been presented.

According to the mayor Roberto Gualtieri: “The area is strengthened because Technopole constitutes a flagship, together with the Roma stadium project, completing a glaring hole in one of the most well-infrastructured areas of the city”. Veloccia, councilor for urban planning, echoes him: “The stadium is moving forward rapidly. The first works could theoretically be started by 2025.”