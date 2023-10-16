The break came at a positive moment for the Giallorossi who have won three victories but Mourinho will have to do without all the national players involved

Andrea Pugliese

16 October – Rome

Three victories in a row, between the championship and the Europa League. Three victories to breathe. The Roma that arrived at this October break are a team in slow recovery, although to be able to say that they are healed, other signs will be needed, given that the successes have come against affordable teams such as Frosinone, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cagliari. In short, there will be other testing grounds, starting with those at the restart, when Roma (after Monza) will be guests of Inter, at the San Siro.

the stop

However, the break takes something away and gives something away to the Giallorossi. Usually, when there is a positive streak we always hope to move forward, play, to also exploit the enthusiasm factor. And this could also apply to Roma, whose performances have appeared to be progressively improving, beyond the victories. Furthermore, there is the problem of the 14 national teams around the world, a high number of players that is preventing Mourinho from working adequately, especially considering that many of those who remained are still on the sidelines due to injury. And it is precisely for this reason that these 15 days of stoppage at the Giallorossi were not seen badly, because in the meantime Mou has more time to be able to recover some players who have been out of action for some time.

the injured

Beyond the long-term patients Abraham and Kumbulla, there are currently many starters in the box at Trigoria: Smalling, Llorente, Pellegrini, Renato Sanches and Dybala. Five important pieces for Mou’s game, five who could also change the face of the team. For Pellegrini (injury to the right thigh flexor) and Dybala (stretched left collateral ligament) the recovery times are still long, around a month, which means that the risk is that we will see them again even after the November break or, at maximum, in the derby on November 12th. Smalling, Llorente and Sanches, however, will be available for the return of the championship, when Roma host Monza on 22 October when the tournament resumes.

the individuals

And Mou’s hope, obviously, is that Romelu Lukaku maintains his current form. The center forward is certainly the extra man for this Roma team, with 7 goals in 8 games. A ruling, Roma who with him on the pitch almost seem to start from 1-0. So much so that the Giallorossi are the second attack in Serie A with 19 goals (to find a better season you have to go back to 2015/16 with 21), a profoundly different performance compared to last season (when after 8 league games the goals had been just 10). With Lukaku, another one who is improving is Leandro Paredes, who has taken over the direction of the Giallorossi and, match after match, he also seems to be improving physically (although he always suffers in the defensive phase). The one who, however, needs to change pace is the Dane Kristensen: who started as the starter, he has now lost his place to Karsdorp, who is on the rise after the many problems of recent months. And Ndicka also needs to grow, as he still doesn’t seem comfortable with the Giallorossi’s defensive system and at the start of the season he hasn’t lived up to the expectations that had been placed in him.

October 16 – 1.05pm

