The Public Debate session highlighted the rift between the proponents, the Municipality which gave the first green light and the residents’ committees opposed to the Giallorossi facility. Councilor Veloccia: “In Rome there are three million citizens, the fact that a few dozen people are against it is physiological. Indeed, in percentage terms it seems to me to be a low percentage”

Massimo Cecchini

30 October – ROME

The new Roma stadium that should be built in Pietralata warms hearts. The last session of the Public Debate which took place this afternoon once again highlighted the rift between the proponents, the Municipality which gave the first green light and the residents’ committees against the project. The session took place at the Roman Aquarium, with interventions – as well as the coordinator of the debate Marco Leone di Nomisma – by Alessandro Panci, president of the Order of Architects of Rome, by Michele Uva, Head of “Environmental & Social Sustainability” of UEFA and the architect Silvia Capurro, director of the General Planning Directorate. Also present was Lucia Bernabè, consultant for the Giallorossi clubs on the stadium issue.

optimistic councilor

—

About a hundred people attended the debate and there were moments of verbal tension, so much so that at a certain point some of those present, all part of the committees against the stadium, left the room to continue the discussion outdoors , complaining about the impossibility of explaining his reasons. In any case, councilor Veloccia was given a counter-dossier entitled: “They want to make a concrete desert and they will call it a stadium”, plus one on the area of ​​the University of Florence. “From this meeting emerged the desire to delve deeper into all aspects of the stadium’s impact – said Veloccia – also in terms of economic development, related activities and urban planning. The opposites? It is the salt of democracy. We met a number of committees that were not in favor of this work and they raised their questions. In my opinion, we have explained well why the advantages outweigh the critical issues, but we do not expect unanimity. Rome is made up of three million citizens, we consider it physiological that there are a few dozen people against the stadium. In fact, it seems like a low percentage to me. Now we are waiting for Rome, they are investigating the problems raised by the feasibility study within the Services Conference. They know that the project must be definitive in all its parts. Times? You have to ask the club. It is clear that, especially regarding mobility and accessibility, different situations will be needed compared to the feasibility study. The issue is not to gain or lose a month, but to present a project that does not end up in the Services Conference as happened with that of Tor di Valle. I am confident that Roma will carry out a solid project. We told him to try to answer all the questions posed, so as to be able to give the green light without stopping for other months on additions”. The feeling is that the project will only be presented in the first months of 2024.

October 30, 2023 (modified October 30, 2023 | 9.16 pm)

