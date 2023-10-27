High tension also in the stands of the Olimpico. During the pre-match, several Czech fans, after chanting chants against the Roma players (the Olimpico’s response was not long in coming), took to the streets

Fiery pre-match in the center of Rome and at the Olimpico. What made the intervention of several police officers necessary were some Slavia Prague ultras, all of whom arrived in the capital today to watch (or at least this was the initial intent) the Europa League match against Roma. In fact, in the late afternoon a group of Czech fans who were walking along Via Cavour attacked several officers who were gathered outside the police station at that moment. After the throwing of firecrackers and numerous glass bottles, three representatives of the police were injured while four Slavia ultras were arrested.

High tension also in the stands of the Olimpico. During the pre-match, several Czech fans, after chanting chants against the Roma players (the Olimpico’s response was not long in coming), took to action. Some of those present in the guest sector managed to break through the security cordon created by the stewards, to head towards the glass window of the Curva Nord occupied by thousands of Roma fans. Almost immediately objects were thrown between the two sectors: some stewards tried to restore order but, even in this case, the intervention of the security staff resulted in a real clash with the Slavia Prague ultras . Fortunately, after a few minutes, the situation returned to normal.