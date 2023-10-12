The famous newspaper “The Guardian” has drawn up a special ranking in which the young Giallorossi player is present. The other Italians are Pafundi and Martinelli

The Roma it has an inexhaustible reservoir which is represented by its many young people who continue to grow and give hope for an increasingly bright future. The famous newspaper “The Guardian” has made a careful selection of 60 best young talents of world football born in 2006. In this special ranking full of great promises, there is also the Giallorossi Mattia Mannini. The 17-year-old is often included in the first team and could soon be among the new faces chosen by the Special One to make his debut among the greats. In addition to Mister Guidi’s Primavera player, there are also two Italians like Simone At the bottom of Udinese and Tommaso Martinelli of Fiorentina.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Roma without missing any updates, stay connected to Forzaroma to discover all the day’s news on the Giallorossi in the league and in Europe.

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 4:05 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED