It’s no mystery that Roma have been looking for a new “main sponsor” for months after the breakup with Digitalbits, but the offer they received is one that causes discussion. In fact, Saudi Arabia has proposed to the club to put Riyadh’s sponsor on the shirt (“Visit Riad” or “Experience Riad”) for a figure of around 8 million per season, bonuses excluded.

What’s the problem? That Riyadh (with South Korea’s Busan) is competing with Rome as the site of Expo 2030, which will be chosen on November 28 by the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris. The city that wins the Expo will have an economic impact estimated at around 10 billion euros and this is why the government and the municipality hope, despite rumors that France will support Riyadh. The news of the negotiation (which is not the only one that Roma is carrying out: there are also airlines) also reached the Campidoglio and naturally it was not pleasing, given the reports that exist due to the issue of the new stadium in Pietralata. In any case, everything should be made official only after the Bureau’s decision.