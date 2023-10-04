The Giallorossi coach in conference on the eve of tomorrow evening’s match at the Olimpico: “Winning the cup? It’s premature, the first objective is to qualify, the second is to finish first in the group”

Emanuele Zotti

4 October – Rome

There will be some changes, but without revolutions. The Europa League and above all the balance of his Roma are too important to risk upheavals in the lineup. It is the mantra of José Mourinho who, on the eve of the second match of the group against Servette, takes up the same concept several times: “There will be some changes, but a maximum of three or four. It won’t be a total turnover because we want to win this match. The responsibility is all on our side. We have to respect Servette, he has a good manager who I played against in my time at Manchester United. I wish their fans a wonderful evening in this splendid city but to return home with zero points”. A choice – that of not completely changing the setup – also dictated by the little time that the Giallorossi had available to prepare for the match, which Special One will follow from the stands due to disqualification: “I have faith in my players, in the staff, not being on the bench can have a small impact which also depends on how the match goes. Yesterday we reviewed the match against Frosinone, today we did our work on Servette, not much because there isn’t much time but we saw the offensive and defensive phase although not with great intensity as is normal.”

THE HORRIBLE COACH

—

When asked if the goal of the season is to win the Europa League, the coach does not go too far: “It’s premature, the first goal is to qualify, the second is to finish first in the group to avoid the Champions League sharks. We have to go step by step.” The perfect assist to add spice to the conference instead comes with a question about Bove and his possible use from the 1st minute: “Let me act like a fool because I also have the right to do so. When you talk about Bove we must always remember what the situation was like when I arrived here, give me some credit for that. Bove will also play tomorrow, he always works incredibly even when he isn’t playing and this is an incredible quality in today’s football because it’s not easy for kids today to have this mental strength to always be the same. The horrible coach is very proud of having given Bove the chance, in two years, to go from a possible loan in Serie C to playing in Europe.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

NOSTALGIA MATIC?

—

Paredes will be joining Mou’s pupil in the middle of the pitch: “I’ve always liked him in the offensive phase, now that I work with him I say more, I love him with the ball and the team with him has become a team that has always or almost always more and more possession of the opponent’s ball. He is very calm with the ball, without it he is a little bit like who we are, not just Leo. We’re not a very fast team, we’re not a team with a very strong transition, we’re not that.” And to reinforce the concept, surprisingly, Mourinho calls on former Giallorossi Matic: “We try to be balanced as a team, in the last match I really liked the balance that the team had. I’ve always liked Nemanja (Matic, ed.) a lot, which is why he played with me in 3 different clubs, but I also really like Paredes.”

October 4, 2023 (changed October 4, 2023 | 1:30 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED