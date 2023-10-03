The pairing with Dybala works very well. Since they have been playing together full-time, the Belgian has scored 4 goals and the Argentine 2 plus 2 assists

Lukaku is a piece from 90 in every sense, writes Luca Valdiserri in Il Corriere della Sera. Like the shirt number he chose and why this season he scored 4 goals for Roma – 3 in the league and one in the Europa League – in 452 minutes and with Belgium, in the European qualifiers, 2 goals in 123 minutes. Total: one goal every 96 minutes. Practically, with Big Rom on the pitch, we start from 1-0.

That’s why Mourinho has already announced that on Thursday evening, on the second day of the Europa League, against the Swiss Servette, he will rest thetiredDybala but he didn’t say a word about it Lukaku.

Big Rom has scored 6 goals against Swiss teams in European competitions (excluding preliminaries): 5 against Young Boys and 1 against Basel; only against German teams has he made more (7). He scored on average 1 goal every 52 minutes played against Swiss teams in European cups (Opta data).

The pairing with Dybala works very well. In fact, since they have been playing together full time, the Belgian has scored 4 goals and the Argentine 2 plus 2 assists. The Belgian’s goals can qualify Roma for the next Champions League but also tempt other clubs.

October 3 – 07:48

