The news that collectors have been waiting for has arrived: no limitation on historic vehicles in the green belt of the capital. Everything you need to know

October 20, 2023

Historic vehicles have been around for almost a year now was denied access to the Green Belt of Romean area where there are stringent access rules for the most polluting vehicles, including residents’ vehicles and the much-loved historic motorcycles. There are plenty of people guarding the entrance to the Green Belt 51 electronic gatesi.

A protest by passionate collectors, of which we too were spokespersons, therefore began in recent days a positive epilogue.

Vintage motorcycles. The Princes of Gonzaga (and the 2024 Dates of the CAMER Event) (VIDEO)

The sentence of TAR



The good news arrived two days ago, Wednesday 18 October, where a ruling from the TAR recognizes that motor vehicles of historical and collectible interest will be able to return to circulation within the Green Belt of the Municipality of Rome. The Regional Administrative Court understood the historical value of these vehicles and at the same time their low environmental impact in absolute terms. This brings to a positive conclusion the story of the appeal promoted by the Historical Registers.

Insignificant numbers to justify the ban



An episode very similar to the case in the capital occurred in Piedmont, which is why the request was approved.

The number of historic vehicles, especially motorcycles and mopeds, is very limited: only 14,483 vehicles are older than 20 years and are equipped with a certificate of historical relevance and registered with the PRA. In total these means they represent only 0.29% of the total vehicles in circulation in Rome, a figure so small that it cannot harm the health of citizens.

Everything therefore needs to be redone for the Municipality of Rome, which, despite the legitimate interest of protecting the environment, will not be able to fail to take into account, in its next traffic limitation measures, the value of the vehicles of historical and collectible interest.

“I am very satisfied with this sentence – he declares the IMF President Giovanni Copioli – which confirms our opinion expressed several times also to the Municipality of Rome, on the inadequacy of the bans contained in the resolutions issued in the last year. Our certified historical heritage (and all the related activities that revolve around it) must be able to continue to live because, we are convinced, this is not what poisons the air of the municipalities. The circulation of our motorbikes, which is certainly not daily, is necessary for their survival.”