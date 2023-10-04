Everyone is surprised by this move by the Giallorossi club, which will earn 25 million from the “Riyadh Season” in two years, even if the race for the event scheduled in six years sees Rome as rival of the capital of Saudi Arabia

Massimo Cecchini

4 October – Rome

If the Third Millennium has established how the union between football and politics is becoming increasingly more stringent, nothing should be surprising anymore. Instead, the buildings of Roman politics – both the Campidoglio and Palazzo Chigi – were surprised by the acceleration taken in recent days by the events linked to Rome’s new “main sponsor”. The Giallorossi club, in fact, has announced that “Riyadh Season” will be written on the shirt, a new point of reference for entertainment festivals, given that the last one had ten million visitors. The figures of the (two-year) agreement are equal to 12.5 million per season (25 million in total: the most important ever signed by the club), and everything will be sanctified by two friendly matches that will be played on Saudi soil, probably already during season.

race to the expo

—

But what is the political problem? That on November 28th Rome will be Riyadh’s biggest competitor in the race to win Expo 2030. On November 28th, in fact, 179 countries will vote in Paris to assign the venue for an event that will bring the winner an estimated revenue of around 10 billion of Euro. For this reason, Roman and national politics, which are doing so much in lobbying activities, have been taken aback, even more so the Campidoglio, which is in close contact with the club due to the issue linked to the new Pietralata stadium.

gualtieri informed

—

It is no coincidence that the company took care to inform the mayor Roberto Gualtieri first, just as it was quick to explain that the sponsorship was announced immediately because the festival will begin at the end of October and we could not wait any longer. The mayor’s first comment was cold: “I recently learned about Roma’s agreement with Riyadh’s new sponsor. I need to understand what it’s about before commenting.” Among other things, it is underlined that, indeed, it is possible that a possible assignment of the Expo to Riyadh could damage the festival (which has a life of its own and has strong sporting ramifications), rather than favoring it. It goes without saying that in Trigoria they are happy with the agreement, because this partnership allows penetration into a rapidly expanding market. It is no coincidence that stores dedicated to the club’s merchandising will also open, although it is not certain that there will be time to affix the new sponsor on the shirt as early as tomorrow for the match against Servette (authorization has been requested). The closing credits are for the protagonists’ statements. “From now on the Riyadh Season will be associated with a unique iconic shirt, which is synonymous with Rome,” says Turki Alaishikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia. This is echoed by the club’s CEO, Lina Souloukou: “We are proud of this partnership, which will generate interesting opportunities.” It’s hard to blame her.

