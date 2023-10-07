Against Servette the captain hurt himself over an old scar that was already present

Another time in the infirmary. And the stay risks not being short. The injury that forced Lorenzo Pellegrini to stop after just 11 minutes of play during Roma-Servette could turn into a real setback for José Mourinho. In fact, the Giallorossi captain suffered a muscle injury to his right flexor, the same one that had caused him more than one problem in the past. Unfortunately for number 7, once again a new problem of a non-traumatic nature seems destined to keep him away from the pitch for more than 20 days. Indeed, it could take about a month for Pellegrini to return to the Special One’s disposal.

diagnosis

The MRI the player underwent revealed an injury that turned out to be more serious than expected. The problem arises precisely from the positioning of the lesion, which opened over an old scar already present on the captain’s muscle. For this reason, Mourinho now risks losing one of his loyalists for about thirty days. In any case, in the next few days Pellegrini will undergo a new MRI, in the hope of receiving a better response than the one obtained from the tests carried out in the last few hours. However, if the diagnosis were to be confirmed, the objective would be to recover him for the return match against Slavia Prague – scheduled for 9 November – or for the derby on 12 November.