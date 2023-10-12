The Englishman is taking advantage of the break and aims to return against Monza. With Llorente and Kumbulla out, Pinto evaluates the opportunities for the winter window

Emanuele Zotti

12 October – MILAN

A more useful stop than ever to restart. Or at least try. This is what Roma and Chris Smalling are aiming for, still struggling with the tendon problem – he feels pain between the tibial plateau and the quadriceps – which has kept him out for almost a month and a half now. The last match played was against Milan, after less than flawless performances against Salernitana and Verona. From that moment on, the Englishman disappeared from the radar, except for those of the Trigoria medical staff. Now, however, the situation seems to have improved slightly: before the trip to Cagliari, in fact, a preparatory trial had been scheduled for the number 6 to allow him to start with the team. However, the test highlighted that something was still missing to return and everything was postponed to the match against Monza on 22 October. Although Chris has not yet started training with the group again, the picture appears less worrying and, in the plans of Mou and the doctors, there is the intention of having him back available for the resumption of the championship. It being understood that the next few days will be decisive for a definitive answer.

Since his arrival in Rome, in just over four seasons, Smalling has been out of action for 305 days due to injury. A worrying schedule if compared to that of Manchester, when – in nine years with United – he missed only 313 days. Despite this, however, at the end of the last championship, the club decided to reward the 33-year-old (he will turn 34 on November 22) with a two-year renewal. A recognition that Chris wants to repay on the field by trying to return as soon as possible. Also because his absence is made even more difficult by the injury of Diego Llorente, the teammate brought back to Trigoria by Tiago Pinto during the summer precisely to provide an additional defensive alternative to Mourinho (orphan of his protégé Ibanez). . The Spaniard also hopes to return after the break, but at the moment – thanks to the long stop of Kumbulla who won’t return before January – the only ‘pure’ defenders available to the coach are Mancini and the newly arrived Ndicka. A total emergency situation that is forcing Cristante to play as a re-adapted central defender.

Precisely in light of the difficulties that have affected the defensive department, Roma will use the next two months to understand whether to intervene on the transfer market during the January session. A name that has always remained in the Roma manager’s notebook is that of Solet of Salzburg, with a contract expiring in 2025 and which the Austrians may want to sell before the start of the last year of the agreement. Alternatively, Pinto could dive into the free agent market for the umpteenth time: the name Jerome Boateng stands out in Germany, even if the Arab sirens could soon convince him to leave Europe. Other names that could be suitable for the Giallorossi are those of Phil Jones (already known by Mourinho at United) and Shkodran Mustafi, fresh from a less than exciting experience with Levante and who has already worn the Sampdoria shirt in Italy between 2012 and 2014. Leads which for now have not yet turned into negotiations. In fact, the hope of the Friedkin club is to recover Llorente as soon as possible and return to relying completely on Smalling. Otherwise, intervention on the market seems almost essential.

