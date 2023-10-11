Saudi sponsorship shakes up Capitoline politics. The Giallorossi club is expected to undergo a trial by fire when it has to present the final design of the facility

Massimo Cecchini

11 October – Rome

Politics has short-term interests, but long memories. For this reason, although – dutifully – the Municipality excludes any repercussions on the issue linked to the new Roma stadium in Pietralata, the Giallorossi club’s choice to link up with Riyadh (the capital’s competitor as the venue for Expo 2030: 10 billion in economic repercussions at stake ) shook the mood in the Capitol. If Mayor Gualtieri said he was “surprised” by the decision – which was brought to the attention of the First Citizen only the evening before the announcement – others above all stigmatized the method, despite the fact that the 25 million collected in two years are truly important money for the club. So now there is the feeling that at the definitive presentation of the project for the new facility, which will take place between the end of December and the beginning of January, Roma will have to respect to the letter the requirements made by the administration at the time of the granting of the Public Interest, otherwise the the timing could be extended, exceeding the goal of inaugurating it in 2027, the year of the club’s centenary.

the controversies

—

If the president of the Transport Commission, Giovanni Zannolla, asked that the stadium project be done with the utmost respect for the provisions given to Roma, that of the Public Works Commission Antonio Stampete wanted to stigmatize Roma’s choice to link up with “Riyadh Season” due to Saudi Arabia’s lack of respect for human rights. A topic that football as a whole, however, seems to have bypassed for some time. Fernando Bonessio, president of the Sports Commission, was even more explicit. First he spoke of a “lack of niceness and lack of clarity” on the part of the club, and then concluded: “I don’t want to go so far as to say: ‘go and build the stadium in Riyadh’, but the disappointment is strong”, he stated to New Sound Level. Then he came back like this. “Was it appropriate for this sponsor to be there at this time? Is the value of this sponsor worth the 90-year concession of the area of ​​the presumed new stadium? -he told Rete Sport-. In the first four meetings of the Public Debate, no problems were addressed by suggesting proposals for changes, but only general interventions by some technicians. Probably the people, the committees, the citizens were expecting proposals to resolve issues such as the increase in metro trains on the Rebibbia, Tiburtina Station, Bologna stretch, or the issue of noise pollution linked to the stadium. I hope that these answers will arrive when the procedure for approving the final project returns to the chamber to give the mandate to the representative of the Municipality, through the Mayor, to participate in the decision-making conference together with the Region”. The defense, therefore, fell to the councilor at Urban Planning, Maurizio Veloccia. “The stadium project and the sponsor are two issues that would be completely inappropriate to compare – he told the Romanista -. Then there may be considerations of a personal and emotional nature that some councilors may have expressed. The point it is true and unavoidable that to build the stadium the final project must respect all the requirements, and this has always been the case, regardless of the sponsor on the shirt”.

committee

—

However, one thing seems certain: the Public Debate events that concluded this week did not convince the No Committee at the Pietralata stadium. In a document, in fact, they write among other things. “The attempt by the Capitoline Council to advocate this useless project by disguising it as being of public interest comes to a standstill due to the inability to guarantee a simple and due participatory process, made up of a healthy democratic debate based on documents, information and proposals. The only real result achieved is the absolute lack of answers which contrasts with the equally absolute claim to ask citizens for an act of faith based on the “knowledge” of those who continue to show themselves as a qualified interlocutor in the eyes of those who do not want see a foretold failure.” Harsh words, which clash with the almost 600 million that the Friedkins, after the relevant adjustments to the project, could ultimately spend. But the games are on. One thing is certain: the honeymoon with the Municipality is frozen for now. For this reason the project, expected in a couple of months, must be unassailable.

October 11 – 12.26pm

