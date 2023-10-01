loading…

A Romanian Air Force MIG-21 Lancer is driven back to a hangar during a bilateral exercise in Campia Turzii, Transylvania, northwest of Romania’s northern border with Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST – Romania is building new military observation posts and redeploying anti-aircraft systems near its border with Ukraine, along the Danube River.

Reuters reported this on Friday (29/9/2023), citing two senior defense sources.

These developments follow increased Russian attacks on Ukraine’s river port infrastructure and fuel depots in the region, which have occurred in recent weeks.

According to Bucharest, debris that may have been part of a Russian drone fell onto the country’s territory during an attack in early September.

Ukraine insists one drone “exploded” on Romanian territory. Kiev apparently sought to portray the incident as a Russian attack on the territory of a NATO member.

However, the US-led bloc itself has tried to downplay the drone debris incident.

“We do not have any information indicating a deliberate attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the results of the ongoing investigation,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said shortly after the drone parts were discovered.

In mid-September, the Romanian military said it was ready to shoot down the Russian plane if it posed an immediate threat.

“Bucharest is ready to use all military forces to defend Romanian territory, with the nature of the appropriate response depending on the level of threat,” the country’s deputy chief of general staff, General Gheorghita Vlad, said at the time.