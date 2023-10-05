loading…

Roman Catholic leader Pope Francis. Photo/REUTERS

ROMA – Pope Francis warned the world as we know it is “collapsing” amid accelerating climate change and inaction from global leaders.

He mentioned the developed countries in the West as the main cause of this crisis.

In his Apostolic Exhortation entitled Laudate Deum and published on Wednesday (4/10/2023), the leader of the Roman Catholic Church regretted that little progress had been achieved since he published the Encyclical Letter Laudato Si’ on the topic in 2015.

“The world we live in is collapsing and perhaps approaching its breaking point, with the current climate crisis threatening the dignity of human life,” stressed the Pope.

He then emphasized, “The consequences are increasingly difficult to ignore, manifesting in extreme weather phenomena, frequent periods of unusual heat, and drought.”

According to the Pope, the assumption that poor countries are responsible for global warming is a mistake.

Pope Francis stressed, “Emissions per individual in the United States are twice as large as those of individuals living in China, and about seven times greater than the average of the poorest countries.”

Therefore, he calls for, “A major change in the irresponsible lifestyle associated with the Western model.”

Pope Francis harshly criticized climate change deniers, stating, “It is no longer possible to doubt the human, ‘anthropic’ origin of the phenomenon.”