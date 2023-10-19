The two Giallorossi have given a mandate to lawyers and are preparing to sue Corona who brought them into play

The Giallorossi club takes to the field in defense of Nicola Zalewski and Stephan El Shaarawy. “In reference to the rumors spread in recent days regarding the alleged involvement of some of its members in the investigation relating to football betting – we read in a statement – AS Roma expresses its full support towards Nicola Zalewski and Stephan El Shaarawy, victims of repeated speculation that has unfairly damaged their image. The club has total confidence in Nicola and Stephan when they say they have nothing to do with this matter.”

I LEGAL

It is not enough. Yesterday the lawyers of the two players also spoke. “Zalewski excludes any, even minimal, involvement. He has given us a mandate to act in every instance against all those who have damaged his name, his image and reputation”. This was declared by the lawyers of the Roma winger Paolo Rodella and Federico Olivo. The attacker, however, has mandated lawyers Uslenghi and Venturi Ferriolo to protect his name: “A few clear words: Stephan El Shaarawy and betting, of any kind, have nothing in common. He has never bet nor was he ever interested in doing so.” For Fabrizio Corona, perhaps, new problems are approaching.